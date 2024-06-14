PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $712,800.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $174.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.