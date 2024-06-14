PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $712,800.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PTC stock opened at $174.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
