Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $75,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,743,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 82,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,493,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $437.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.95.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

