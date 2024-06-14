Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Motorola Solutions, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MSI)

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $376.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $381.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.36. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,987. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

