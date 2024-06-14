Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NUE)

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

