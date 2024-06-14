Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Issued By Zacks Research

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE AXL opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.83 million, a P/E ratio of -102.41 and a beta of 2.11. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 398.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 196,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.