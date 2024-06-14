Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of UI opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

