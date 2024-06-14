Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered by Analyst

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.