Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $23.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.74 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $567.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.86 and its 200 day moving average is $549.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $308,705,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

