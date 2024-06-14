Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Zacks Research

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.