Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Decreased by Analyst

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 515.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

