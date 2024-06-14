Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZM)

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of ZM opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after buying an additional 233,321 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $97,697.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,518. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

