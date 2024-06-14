Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Euroseas Ltd. Issued By Noble Financial (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $249.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

