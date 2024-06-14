Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Boosted by Zacks Research

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NVIDIA stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

