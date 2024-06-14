Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:KEYS)

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

