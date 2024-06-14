Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $7.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.38. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2026 earnings at $30.21 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.07. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.