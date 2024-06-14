Q4 2026 Earnings Estimate for GameStop Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GME)

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GME

GameStop Price Performance

GME opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.67 and a beta of -0.27. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 844.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.