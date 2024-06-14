Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives C$0.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUIS. Raymond James upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUIS stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market cap of C$91.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.