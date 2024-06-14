Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $78.76 million and $7.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003333 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

