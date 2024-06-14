RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells $253,799.72 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director David L. Swartz sold 4,066 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $253,799.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RadNet Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RDNT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $23,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after acquiring an additional 143,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 168,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

