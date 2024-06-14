Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLYB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Recommended Stories

