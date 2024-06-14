Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Boosted by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 251.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up about 1.3% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,944,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,218,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $186.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

