Raymond James Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.62 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.55%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

