Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 5.7% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Raymond James worth $238,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 415,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Raymond James by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

