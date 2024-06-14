RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCMT

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.