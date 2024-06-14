RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
RCMT opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
