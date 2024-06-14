Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $10.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RC

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,067,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,037,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.