Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCON opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.56.
About Recon Technology
