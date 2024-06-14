Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,188,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,743,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 518,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.