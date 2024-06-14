Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 9.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 2,081,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,997,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,743,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,743,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,459. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $128,041,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

