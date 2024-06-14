RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

