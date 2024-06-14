Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 482.80 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 470.60 ($5.99). 319,055,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,398% from the average session volume of 12,773,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.20 ($5.29).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.37) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 603.80 ($7.69).

The firm has a market cap of £11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,077.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

