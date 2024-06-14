Repare Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2028 earnings estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

