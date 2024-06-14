Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Up 0.7%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 1,806 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
Residential REIT ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
