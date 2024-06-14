Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Up 0.7%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 1,806 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Residential REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.