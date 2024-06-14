Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.21.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

