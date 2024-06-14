Reviewing GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and Its Peers

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 554 4835 6324 322 2.53

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 3.85%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 57.94 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.16 billion $247.82 million 27.45

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GEN Restaurant Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.88% -451.00% -5.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

