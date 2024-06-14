Reviewing Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17% Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Resource and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gold Resource presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 244.19%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,499.56%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.40 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -2.08 Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.55 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.49

Golden Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

