Reviewing Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) & Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Media Group and Stryker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stryker $20.50 billion 6.37 $3.17 billion $8.76 39.16

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Media Group and Stryker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryker 0 4 15 0 2.79

Stryker has a consensus price target of $370.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Stryker 16.03% 23.05% 10.88%

Summary

Stryker beats Universal Media Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical and thoracolumbar systems that include fixation, minimally invasive and interbody systems used in spinal injury, complex spine and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment, and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, clinical communication and workflow solutions, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties, as well as patient and caregiver safety technologies. This segment also provides neurosurgical, neurovascular and craniomaxillofacial implant products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular procedures; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Portage, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.