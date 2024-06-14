Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 18.6 %

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.