RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of RH traded down $43.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.60. The company had a trading volume of 863,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,297. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

