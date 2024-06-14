RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 18.8 %

RH stock traded down $51.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.09. 1,565,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,484. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.