Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 6,553,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,547,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

