RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Increased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. RLI makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.38% of RLI worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RLI alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RLI by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $67,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RLI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,592,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $140.15 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.26.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.