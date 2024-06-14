Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.48. 29,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 19,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Roadzen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roadzen stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,090,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Roadzen makes up approximately 2.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meteora Capital LLC owned 16.36% of Roadzen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

