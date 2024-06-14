Robert W. Baird Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $545.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.10.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $458.74 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average is $541.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 117.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 775,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $392,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

