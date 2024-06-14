Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.05

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 3212397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,174 shares of company stock worth $26,282,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

