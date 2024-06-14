Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 9.5%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 260,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,137,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

About Rockfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.