Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.92. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 103,410 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

