Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82,000 shares traded.

Rogue Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; Shadow Lake Quarry located in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

