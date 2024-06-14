Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $547.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $534.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.68. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $453.16 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.