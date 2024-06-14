Roth Capital Comments on Tellurian Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tellurian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. White forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Stock Up 6.2 %

Tellurian stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tellurian by 8.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 662,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tellurian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

