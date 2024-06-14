Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 61,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 87,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.77.
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.
